Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Position Decreased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,031 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,304,549,000 after purchasing an additional 553,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,136,503,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth $1,164,873,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CP traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.16. 163,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $89.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.16.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.15%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

