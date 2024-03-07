Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.52

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.52 and last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 68010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,752,000.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.