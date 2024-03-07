Capital One Financial Comments on Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) – Capital One Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Montrose Environmental Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $165.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 4.94%.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

NYSE MEG opened at $36.10 on Thursday. Montrose Environmental Group has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average of $30.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,899,000 after purchasing an additional 519,892 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 62.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 777,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 298,629 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 281.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 280,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,058,000 after acquiring an additional 261,226 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 51.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 635,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after acquiring an additional 215,883 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

