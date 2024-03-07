CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $5.89 on Monday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $78.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

