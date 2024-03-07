Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $42.82 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after acquiring an additional 539,352 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $659,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,565 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

