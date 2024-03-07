CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0695 on Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $56.03 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00015901 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00023721 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001821 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,776.68 or 1.00058697 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.78 or 0.00152507 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007679 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06878702 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $5,261,869.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

