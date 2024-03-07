Christopher D. Boone Sells 204 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CABO traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $438.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.81. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $405.75 and a one year high of $768.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $513.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.15.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $643.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CABO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,826,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 279,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 268,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 74.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 161,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.