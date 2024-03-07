CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) & Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Head-To-Head Survey

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) and Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Lazard pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. CI Financial pays out -2,948.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lazard pays out -206.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Risk & Volatility

CI Financial has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazard has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 Lazard 1 1 4 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CI Financial and Lazard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Lazard has a consensus price target of $43.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.27%. Given Lazard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lazard is more favorable than CI Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Lazard shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lazard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and Lazard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial 0.21% 37.44% 5.46% Lazard -2.93% 16.43% 1.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CI Financial and Lazard’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $2.03 billion 0.96 $3.72 million ($0.02) -626.69 Lazard $2.52 billion 1.74 -$75.48 million ($0.97) -40.10

CI Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lazard. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lazard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lazard beats CI Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

About Lazard

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services. This segment offers its services to corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients to various industry areas, including consumers, financial institutions, healthcare and life sciences, industrials, power and energy/infrastructure, real estate, technology, telecommunication, and media and entertainment. The Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions; investment and wealth management services in equity and fixed income strategies; asset allocation strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard, Inc. was incorporated in 1848 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.