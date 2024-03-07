Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 133,732 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.02% of Ciena worth $71,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $181,970.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,766.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,574 shares of company stock worth $6,144,379 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $61.93 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

