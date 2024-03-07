CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,423 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.11% of CION Investment worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 883,149.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 468,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 468,069 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 949,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 1,063.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CION stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. CION Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $589.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 12.1%. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.37%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

