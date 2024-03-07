Citizens Holding (CIZN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on March 29th

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Citizens has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CIZN opened at $7.81 on Thursday. Citizens has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17.

Citizens ( NASDAQ:CIZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIZN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Citizens by 105.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Citizens by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Citizens during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Citizens during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citizens by 74.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

