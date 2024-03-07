Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Clarus has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Clarus has a dividend payout ratio of 71.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Clarus to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Clarus Stock Performance

Shares of CLAR traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $5.48. 17,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,346. The firm has a market cap of $209.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Clarus has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Clarus from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

Institutional Trading of Clarus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 77.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,218,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,417 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3,616.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 607,915 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Clarus by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 745,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 543,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clarus by 588.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 274,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clarus by 218.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 394,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 270,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Stories

