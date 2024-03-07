CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Piper Sandler

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

CNX stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in CNX Resources by 19.9% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,108 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,250,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2,477.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.