Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CDXS. Benchmark upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Codexis has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

