Community Health Systems, Inc. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year. The consensus estimate for Community Health Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

CYH opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.53.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 364.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after buying an additional 6,925,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 3,799.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,728 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,290,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 558.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,122 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,891,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.