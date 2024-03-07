Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) PT Raised to $30.00

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Compass Diversified Stock Up 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CODI opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, insider James Bottiglieri acquired 5,123 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $109,632.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,843.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 3,914 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $95,345.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,371.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Bottiglieri acquired 5,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $109,632.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,843.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 75,123 shares of company stock worth $1,684,632 and have sold 20,316 shares worth $481,336. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

