Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.
A number of analysts have issued reports on CFLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 3.3% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74. Confluent has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.
