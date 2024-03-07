Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Lessened by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.3% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $250.39. The stock had a trading volume of 69,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,055. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.15 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

