Contrasting BV Financial (BVFL) & Its Rivals

BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL – Get Free Report) is one of 297 public companies in the “Banks – Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BV Financial to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BV Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BV Financial N/A N/A N/A BV Financial Competitors 23.76% 10.99% 0.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.8% of shares of all “Banks – Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of shares of all “Banks – Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BV Financial $37.80 million N/A 8.03 BV Financial Competitors $3.63 billion $1.26 billion 84.01

This table compares BV Financial and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BV Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BV Financial. BV Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BV Financial and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BV Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A BV Financial Competitors 1108 3109 3324 20 2.30

As a group, “Banks – Regional” companies have a potential upside of 32.35%. Given BV Financial’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BV Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

BV Financial peers beat BV Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About BV Financial

BV Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects. The company also offers ATM, overdraft, safe deposit, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, merchant, and online banking services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

