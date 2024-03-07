Contrasting NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) & TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR)

TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR – Get Free Report) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.9% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of TearLab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TearLab and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.20, indicating a potential upside of 86.44%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than TearLab.

This table compares TearLab and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TearLab N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NeuroOne Medical Technologies $1.95 million 15.69 -$11.86 million ($0.68) -1.74

TearLab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares TearLab and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TearLab N/A N/A N/A NeuroOne Medical Technologies -478.41% -267.82% -200.46%

Summary

NeuroOne Medical Technologies beats TearLab on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TearLab

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

