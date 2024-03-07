Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Up 6.4 %

TSE CTS opened at C$5.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.80, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.24 and a 52 week high of C$5.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTS. Desjardins upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Cormark upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.40 to C$5.80 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.63.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

