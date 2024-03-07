Coronado Global Resources Inc. (ASX:CRN) Plans $0.01 Final Dividend

Coronado Global Resources Inc. (ASX:CRN – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 10th.

Coronado Global Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Garold Spindler 549,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. 51.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coronado Global Resources Company Profile

Coronado Global Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia; and Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania in the United States.

