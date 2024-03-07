Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

