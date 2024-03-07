Creditcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $92.23 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $224.50 million and $92.23 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001040 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003748 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 320,798,691 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

