Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 4,812 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.0% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,792,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,381,000 after purchasing an additional 112,407 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 483,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,096,000 after buying an additional 22,936 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 410,067 shares of company stock worth $24,738,925. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $256.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.25.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

