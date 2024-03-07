Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 229 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $179.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.68 and a 200-day moving average of $165.25. The company has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $179.77.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.