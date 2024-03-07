Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 117,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,231,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Stifel Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,504,000 after purchasing an additional 89,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,121,000 after purchasing an additional 466,338 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In related news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $75.39 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $77.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading

