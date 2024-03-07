Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys New Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,981 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Independent Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,929,000 after purchasing an additional 215,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54,624 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,632,000 after acquiring an additional 25,094 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,661,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,549,000 after buying an additional 741,609 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,443,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,262,000 after buying an additional 20,666 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INDB opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.83. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.28 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.23.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.75 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $42,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INDB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

