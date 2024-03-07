Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys New Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 440,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 80,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MFC opened at $24.06 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

