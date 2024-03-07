Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 25,553 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 746.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,530,000 after purchasing an additional 524,632 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after buying an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 984,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,030,000 after buying an additional 175,228 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $2,504,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Bank of America lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.36.

KMB stock opened at $123.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 93.85%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

