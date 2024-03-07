Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 22,012 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ECL opened at $223.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $153.87 and a one year high of $227.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.06.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

