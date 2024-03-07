Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 32,873 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,721.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total transaction of $1,719,925.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,721.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,089. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $141.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 116.97 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.37 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

