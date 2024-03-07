Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,942 shares of company stock worth $7,108,707 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.79.

Eaton Stock Up 0.9 %

ETN stock opened at $299.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.06. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $299.89.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.89%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

