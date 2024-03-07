Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,103,000 after buying an additional 289,480 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after buying an additional 207,366 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,618,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 718,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,766,000 after buying an additional 280,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,206,000.

SUB stock opened at $105.03 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.50 and a one year high of $105.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.26.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

