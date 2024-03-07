Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Crexendo had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Crexendo Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. Crexendo has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Crexendo by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,756 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Crexendo by 135.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CXDO shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Crexendo from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.75 price target on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CXDO

Crexendo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.