Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Releases Earnings Results

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Cricut had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $231.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Cricut Stock Performance

CRCT opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. Cricut has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $17.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CRCT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cricut

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $11,611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,386,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,108,449.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,760,233 shares of company stock worth $35,128,901 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cricut

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,298,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 97,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cricut by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,947,000 after buying an additional 176,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cricut by 426.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 510,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 441.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after buying an additional 708,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

