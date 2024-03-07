Critical Contrast: Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) & Spire (NYSE:SR)

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) and Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and Spire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Clean Energy Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Technologies -9.04% -22.82% -10.30% Spire 8.11% 8.27% 2.20%

Risk and Volatility

Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Spire 1 4 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Clean Energy Technologies and Spire, as provided by MarketBeat.

Spire has a consensus target price of $61.43, indicating a potential upside of 1.08%. Given Spire’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spire is more favorable than Clean Energy Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Spire shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Spire shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and Spire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Technologies $2.66 million 9.37 $150,000.00 N/A N/A Spire $2.61 billion 1.28 $217.50 million $3.71 16.38

Spire has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies.

Summary

Spire beats Clean Energy Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. The company also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, it offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

About Spire

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas. In addition, the company engages in the operation of propane through its propane pipeline, risk management, and other activities. The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. Spire Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.