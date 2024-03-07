Critical Contrast: NVR (NYSE:NVR) & Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC)

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) and Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.5% of NVR shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of NVR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NVR and Smith Douglas Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVR 0 1 1 0 2.50 Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17

Profitability

NVR presently has a consensus price target of $6,750.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.31%. Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus price target of $26.70, indicating a potential downside of 12.84%. Given NVR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NVR is more favorable than Smith Douglas Homes.

This table compares NVR and Smith Douglas Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVR 17.09% 38.50% 25.15% Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NVR and Smith Douglas Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVR $9.53 billion 2.57 $1.59 billion $463.25 16.62 Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NVR has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

Summary

NVR beats Smith Douglas Homes on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers. It also provides various mortgage related services to its homebuilding customers, as well as brokers title insurance; performs title searches in connection with mortgage loan closings; and sells mortgage loans to investors in the secondary markets on a servicing released basis. The company primarily serves in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C. NVR, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

