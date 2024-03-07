CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for CrowdStrike in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.56.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $329.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.50, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

