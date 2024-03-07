Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) PT Raised to $5.25 at Needham & Company LLC

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4.25 to $5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s current price.

Curaleaf Price Performance

OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

