Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) PT Raised to $5.25 at Needham & Company LLC

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4.25 to $5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s current price.
Curaleaf Price Performance
OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $5.80.
About Curaleaf
