Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,343 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $12.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $317.03. 1,799,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096,555. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 915.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.