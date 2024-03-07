Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 666.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,344,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth $28,117,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $105,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of APAM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.22. 7,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,758. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APAM. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

