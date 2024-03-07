Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 7,558 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 779,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,438,000 after purchasing an additional 409,598 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 16.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter worth $812,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 150.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 54,730 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,533,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FBIN shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of FBIN stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.29. 17,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,996. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.56 and its 200-day moving average is $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $83.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

