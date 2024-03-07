Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Waters in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Waters by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Barclays upped their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $352.91. 17,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,691. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $353.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.11.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

