Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.52 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 450.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 377,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $71.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average of $46.65. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $73.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

