Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,134 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $32,700,000. Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 433,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $48,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.77 on Thursday, hitting $171.66. 1,340,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,112,673. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.86. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $172.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $110,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,288 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

