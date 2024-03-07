Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,336 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tenere Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tenere Capital LLC now owns 85,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 63,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 439,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,678,600. The company has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

