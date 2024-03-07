Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,478,000 after acquiring an additional 787,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,752,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,658,000 after acquiring an additional 150,945 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,857,000 after acquiring an additional 493,857 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 38.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,974,000 after acquiring an additional 643,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,479 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,099 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.24. 6,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,228. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $219.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

