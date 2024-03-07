Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,396.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 14,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 65,304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,894,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $6.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $780.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,212. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $703.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $346.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $466.80 and a 12-month high of $783.41.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

