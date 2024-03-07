Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $6,647,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LSCC traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.74. 174,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,177. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average of $72.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,065 shares of company stock worth $3,840,806. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

